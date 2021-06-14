PADUCAH — A prayer vigil for victims of gun violence will be held in Paducah on Thursday. The vigil comes after two people were killed and multiple others were injured in several shootings in Paducah and McCracken County in recent days.
Organizers are calling for the community to come out and fight against the darkness in our community.
Former City Commissioner Richard Abraham spoke with Local 6 about the vigil Monday.
"Fear, the whole point is to isolate you, to have you feeling like you can't move from A to B. God didn't give us a spirit of fear. And those of us who understand that, we come together and pray against that darkness," Abraham said.
The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Troy's Auto Service on the corner of 3rd and Jefferson streets in Paducah. Abraham says it will last 15 to 20 minutes.
Also on Thursday, a prayer session will be held in the Forest Hills neighborhood at 6:30 p.m.