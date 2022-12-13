PADUCAH — A historic Paducah building has undergone extensive rehabilitation and will soon be move-in ready, the City of Paducah says.
According to a Tuesday release, The Dunlap affordable housing community offers 42 affordable residential units.
According to the release, the community offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with community laundry facilities, a community room, an art studio and gallery, and an on-site leasing office.
The city says resident preference will be given to veterans and community members over 62-years-old, but family units will also be available.
In addition to housing, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra will be moving into the basement, where the city says they will have room for much needed administrative offices and an expansion to their music academy.
"Together, the revitalized housing, symphony hall, and other community-based arts programming will create a unique and vibrant community at The Dunlap that promises to make a valuable contribution to the people and artists of Paducah for generations to come," the release reads in-part.
The Dunlap is a result of renovations on the former Walter C. Jetton Middle School Campus in Paducah. It's being developed by the Marian Development Group, a company that describes itself as being devoted to three things: people, neighborhoods, and community.
The Jetton School was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. It has functioned as a school and been used by the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Paducah Parks and Recreation, and the Paducah Board of Education.