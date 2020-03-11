Multiple universities in the Local 6 area are suspending in-person classes temporarily as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak. Others are asking students to take precautions during spring break.
Murray State University
Murray State announced that, starting Monday, March 23, classes will continue either online or through alternative deliveries, but no classes will meet in-person. The school's spring break is still on schedule for Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. For more information, click here. The university is also encouraging students and staff not to travel during spring break. For more information about the school's advice regarding travel, click here.
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale
SIUC is extending its spring break until March 22. Starting March 23, all classes will be offered online or through other alternative formats. For more information, click here.
University of Tennessee at Martin
UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3. The University of Tennessee System announced plans to suspend face-to-face instruction Wednesday afternoon. The university system said each campus will inform students, faculty and staff about any online accommodations that will be made available. For more information, click here.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
WKCTC tells Local 6 that, in consultation with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, "is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in Kentucky and surrounding states, and will make decisions based on our desire to protect the health and safety of our community." KCTCS has issued a travel warning for students, staff and faculty, that includes the following:
"If you, as a student, faculty or staff traveling to a country with a CDC travel Warning - Level 3 or an area experiencing widespread or sustained transmission of COVID-19, upon return you will be asked to self-quarantine at your home for 14 days before you can return to campus. You could also be subject to assessment by federal health officials at airports upon re-entry into the U.S. In addition, Kentucky health officials could restrict your movement within the community. Currently, China, Iran, Italy and South Korea meet this criterion. Monitor the CDC website regularly as other countries could be elevated without notice."
To read KCTCS's full spring break travel announcement, which includes advice on how to avoid catching the virus, click here.
Southeast Missouri State University
SEMO is restricting all nonessential university sponsored travel until further notice. The restriction includes domestic and international travel. The university has more information about those travel restrictions and other campus advisories regarding COVID-19 on its website. To see that information, click here.