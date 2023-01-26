MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A company that makes GPS and sonar mounting systems is expanding in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Precision Sonar & Outdoors is investing nearly $2.2 million to build a new facility near its existing location in Benton, the Marshall County Fiscal Court announced Thursday. The fiscal court says the expansion will create 12 jobs, including positions in computer numerical control, design and engineering.
“We are extremely excited to expand our operations and grow our business here in Marshall County,” Precision Sonar & Outdoors President Allen Beard said in a statement included in the announcement. “We are proud to be a part of this community and look forward to growing and continuing to provide quality products and exceptional customer service.”
In a statement of his own, Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Spraggs said he's excited to see a company in the county expand.
“I’m excited Precision Sonar & Outdoors has launched their large building expansion which will enable them to add new equipment,” Spraggs said. “These upgrades will allow them to add jobs, streamline operations, produce more in-house, and improve their already-quality reputation. When existing businesses decide to stay and grow here in Marshall County, it lets us know they are vested in our community and that we have a good business climate.”
Kentucky Lake Economic Development President Elizabeth Griffith Mudd also expressed excitement about the expansion.
“Their investment and job creation will have a significant impact on our community," Mudd said in a statement included in the announcement. "We look forward to watching their future growth and success.”