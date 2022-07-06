MURRAY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced they have selected the preferred alternatives for road improvements along the northwest edge of the Murray State University Campus.
According to the release, the enhancements are designed to improve safety, reduce congestion, and add pedestrian and bicycle-friendly features at the intersection along North 16th St.
The improvements would extend from North 16th St. to the KY 121 intersection, and would include the Five Points Intersection.
Kyle Poat, the KYTC District 1 chief engineer, stressed that public input played a big role in making their selections, saying:
Five Leg Roundabout Alternate
According to the release, North 16 St. will be widened between Five Points and KU 121 to include a two-way-left-turn-lane, a 5-ft sidewalk to the west, and a 10-ft shared use path to the east. The cabinet says after careful review of public comments and survey results, more than 55% of respondents preferred the five-leg roundabout to other alternatives.
North 16 St. widening and curve correction
The cabinet also received public comment on alternatives for widening North 16th St. According to them, over 90% of the people who responded preferred the alternative which included correcting a substandard vertical curve near Valentine St.
According to the release, the detailed design phase of the project is should begin in September 2022, with right-of-way acquisition expected in late 2023.