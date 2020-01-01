Under Kentucky law, veterinarians can't release client information unless they receive a court order or subpoena or if the client gives them written authorization. Critics say that leaves veterinarians' hands tied in animal abuse cases.
A bill that was prefiled in November would change the law, so veterinarians can report suspected animal abuse to authorities.
Speaking with NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky, Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners Chairman Dr. Steven Wills said, "most practicing veterinarians would like to have the freedom that if there was an issue that they could legally report it without consequence." WLEX reports that Kentucky is the only state in the nation that fully barres veterinarians from reporting animal abuse.
The bill prefiled on Nov. 18 by Kentucky District 88 Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson would amend the bill to specify that "a veterinarian shall not be subject to discipline when acting in good faith to report, provide information about, or testify on a suspected animal abuse violation."