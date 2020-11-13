FRANKFORT, KY — A state senator has prefiled a bill aiming to raise Kentucky's minimum wage.
Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas is prefiling legislation to increase the state's minimum wage with staggered increases over the next five years, eventually reaching $15 an hour.
Kentucky's minimum wage matches the federal rate at $7.25 cent per hour. That's a figure that has not changed in 13 years.
Thomas says this change is needed now more than ever because of the pandemic.
"Right now, times are hard," Thomas said in a statement. "The global pandemic has brought to light many of the struggles working Kentuckians deal with every day. As the market rebounds and people return to work, they need a wage that is livable to support themselves and their families."
If passed, the first incremental raise would come in July, increasing the minimum wage to $9.50 an hour. The minimum wage would reach $15 an hour by 2026.
Despite a Republican majority in the state legislature, Thomas says he's optimistic about the bill's chances to pass.
"You know, I'm going to be positive. I think we can get some dialogue on this. I think the Republicans in Kentucky want to see people earning a livable wage. I think they want to see people make a decent wage for what they do," Thomas says.
The bill would also provide an avenue to raise tip wages for servers and others in food service to $3.25 in 2020, $4.15 in 2023 and $5 in 2024.