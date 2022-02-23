PADUCAH — Pregnancy-related deaths have climbed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate has tripled in the past 35 years, but it grew exponentially faster since 2020, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics.
The report does not point to a single cause for the increase, and doesn't look into how COVID-19 itself may have affected maternal mortality. The pandemic's indirect effects may also have contributed to the increase.
In the early stages of the pandemic, mothers may have opted to stay home instead of attending regularly scheduled appointments for ultrasounds and checkups. That could result in mothers having underlying conditions that, left untreated, led to their death during pregnancy, childbirth or the year after.
Health care professionals are hoping the trend will reverse as COVID-19 cases decline.
Cortni Rambo is almost 18 weeks along in her second pregnancy. She delivered her first baby when the pandemic was just starting. Going to the doctor for appointments scared her at the time.
“It was really scary. So I called his doctor a few times, just to make sure. Like, does he still need to come? Do we need to come? Because at that point, no one knew anything about COVID. We didn't know if it was airborne, if it was from touching. And his doctor said he still needs to get his shots,” Rambo says.
She was not alone.
Baptist Health Paduah Director of Operations Ashley Parrott says things were iffy in the early months of the pandemic.
“In the very beginning when everything was unknown, yes. Know, for quite some time people feel comfortable,” says Parrott.
Rambo feels a lot better the second time around.
"That was scarier than now. But you learn the hospital is the safest place you can go, basically, because they're cleaning it, and not many people are there and they're making you mask up, so I've never been nervous to go," she says.
At Baptist Health Paducah, they're taking all the precautions to ensure new mothers can feel at ease in their care.
“Hand hygiene, just making sure we're very diligent and just making sure that there's hand sanitizers. Everybody is just very diligent. We're rounding on staff, making sure everybody is doing what they're supposed to do. We're being very intentional about making sure that people can feel safe coming here,” Parrott says.
Baptist Health believes the return to regular appointments will help keep pregnant patients safe and healthy. Click here to learn more about their protocols.
And Rambo is ready for all her doctor's visits because she knows what to expect.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has seen prenatal visits at an all-time high recently. They attribute this to their COVID-19 protocols and their task force dedicated to helping their pregnant patients plan and prepare.