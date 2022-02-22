COLLEGE PARK, GA (WGCL) — A pregnant mother was forced to deliver her baby early after she was shot three times in Georgia, and local police say the shooter was a rideshare driver.
The family counts it as a miracle that both mom and baby are alive and recovering.
"To be honest, I'm still shook up," Kenneth Anderson says.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Anderson watched from the window as an Uber driver was dropping off his daughter at home on Camp Creek Parkway in College Park, Georgia. But he says the moment he briefly turned away, "that's when I heard gunshots."
When the father came back to see what happened, his 36-year-old daughter was on the ground, bleeding. She’d been shot in the leg once and twice in her stomach. Her dad and her brother came rushing out.
"Whoever you is, wherever you at, turn yourself in," Anderson urged the shooter during an interview with local media. "They are going to get you."
Police say there was some sort of dispute during the ride. The mom-to-be used the Uber app to book her ride home. According to her family, the notification informed her that the driver would be in a black car. Instead, a white car showed up.
Ultimately, she got in the car, but once they arrived at her destination, there was some sort of argument about the discrepancy. That's when police say the driver fired his weapon.
After a C-section and emergency surgery, the mom and her baby — born two months premature — are recovering in intensive care. Monday night, the mother woke up. Her father says it will still be a number of weeks before his daughter and grandchild are able to come home.
"Her and my grandbaby are a miracle. God was there with both of them. For them to come through the way they're doing, God already touched my grandbaby. He was crying, kicking and stuff. And it just made me smile real big. I know they going to be alright."
Anderson says he can still hear the sounds of his daughter getting shot.
Uber issued this statement to CNN affiliate CBS46:
“The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating, and our thoughts are [with] them as they recover. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."
Anderson pleaded, "Please put the guns down. I'm 66 and I've been in Atlanta all my life. I've never in my life seen nothing like this."
College Park Police Department seems to know who the driver is because of information available via his Uber profile.
The company told CBS46 riders and drivers can report any incident using the Uber’s Safety Incident Reporting line, where they investigate issues.
"I'm not going to be happy until they catch him," Anderson says.
The family started a fundraiser to help with medical expenses.