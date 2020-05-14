PADUCAH -- Paducah Coroner Amanda Melton says the preliminary autopsy for C. D. McCord was completed Thursday. The autopsy shows McCord's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds from an indeterminate range.
Melton says her manner of death is homicide.
The autopsy was completed in Madisonville, Kentucky, by Dr. Christopher Kiefer, Medical Examiner.
McCord was found lying in the back yard with an apparent gun shot wound and a male was seen fleeing the area on a bicycle.
Police say the man, 56-year-old Kelvin Richardson of Paducah, a few blocks away from the Fountain Avenue home with a .375-caliber handgun.
Richardson is booked in the McCracken County Jail on charges including murder, fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and violation of IPO.
Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be added after detectives review the case with the McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's office, police say.
You can read more about C. D. McCord here.
You can read more about the shooting here.
You can read the initial story here.