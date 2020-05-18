PADUCAH — The preliminary hearing of a man accused of murdering a local special education teacher was continued to Friday.
The defense says they need more time to review Kelvin Richardson's case and have asked the preliminary hearing to be moved to June 4th.
However, the Judge says the state requires preliminary hearings to happen within 10 days of the crime.
Richardson will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday at 9 a.m. The hearing will be on virtual and the defense is welcome to question witnesses.
