PADUCAH -- A preliminary hearing has been set for the man who is accused of shooting and killing a Paducah women this week.
Kelvin Richardson's arraignment happened at 11 on Friday.
The judge read him his charges and set a date for his next court appearance.
Police say Richardson shot and killed Carrie D. McCord at her home in Paducah.
They say Richardson was released from prison one year ago and McCord was helping him turn his life around.
McCord was a special education teacher with McCracken County Schools.
Richardson is in jail on a one million dollar cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning.
