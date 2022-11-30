MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — North Friendship Road in McCracken County is getting a much needed makeover, and prep work for the reconstruction project begins Thursday.
This project is broken up into four different phases, and phase one will begin in March 2023. Chris Kuntz with the Kentucky Transpiration Cabinet says that the project will improve traffic safety.
"This is going to eventually provide a much wider, safer roadway with a center left turn lane and wider lanes, wider shoulder, a pedestrian pass sidewalk to eventually allow a much safer means of travel through this section of the road," Kuntz says.
The prep work will include clearing brush and utility-related construction.
The first phase will focus on curve alignment. The section of North Friendship Road included in the project is between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road.
Jerome Mansfield is a former McCracken County Emergency Management director. He and his family are no strangers to the dangers associated with driving on North Friendship Road. The family has lived on Kimberly Drive, which is off of North Friendship, for 36 years, and he says this project is long overdue.
He says he's sure the improvement project will alleviate traffic. "It's a cut through for other people that come to this side of the county and return to the other side," Mansfield says. "It will alleviate traffic through. It will be a more quiet residential area and alleviate traffic on North Friendship."
Mansfield also says he believes that the construction will benefit the community in the long run.
The project is expected to be completed in November 2024.
During the project, drivers are advised to use appropriate caution as they come across workers or flaggers along the roadway.