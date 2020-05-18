Here are two traffic alerts for the Local 6 area.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be prep work for a bridge replacement project on Baltimore Road in Hickman County starting May 18.
KYTC says the contractor initially plans brush cutting and construction of an access road.
The project will replace the last timber railway overpass structure in the region. The aging timber bridge, located near the end of Baltimore Road was constructed in 1946 by the Illinois Central Railroad. The rail line it crosses is now owned by Canadian National Railroad. Baltimore Road only has access from Graves County via Baltimore Church Road. The overpass serves mostly farmland.
KYTC says once the per-construction work is completed, sometimes in Mid July the contractor plans to close the roadway for up to 90 days to allow demolition of the existing timber bridge and construction of a new plate girder concrete bridge. The contractor and KYTC engineers say they will provide advanced notice of the specific closure dates as they approach.
The target completion date for all work at the site is May 2, 2021.
This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program which seeks to rehabilitate or replace hundreds of bridges across Kentucky.
BELLE RIVE, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation says there will be a lane closure on I-64 eastbound, east of Exit 89 in Belle Rive, Illinois.
IDOT says the closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20th, weather permitting.
IDOT says the entrance ramp from County Road 2200 E to eastbound I-64 Exit 89 will be closed to all traffic.
Maintenance crews will be repairing the structure carrying I-64 over the IC Railroad.