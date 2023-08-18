CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Election Day is coming soon, and preparations are already underway in many counties.
All eyes will be on the race between incumbent democrat Andy Beshear and republican Daniel Cameron.
Carlisle County handles Election Day a bit differently than it used to be. Instead of each voter going to their specific precinct, the county has four voting centers where people can cast their vote.
"It is a little bit unique, but we found it really worked for us during the COVID times, and we thought we think we're going to continue to do this," said Becky Martin, Carlisle County Clerk.
Currently, the four voting centers will be as follows:
- Bardwell Extension Office
- Cunningham Fire Department
- Arlington City Hall
- Kirbyton St. Charles Hall
Those are subject to change.
Martin said this makes the process easier for younger voters. It also makes it more convenient.
"They may not know how impactful their vote is, and it's very important to come in and cast a ballot," said Martin.
According to Martin, doing voting this way allows voters to still make their voice heard even if something like a power outage or other issue occurs at their voting location.
They're using seals, cameras, and other security measures to make sure the machines are kept secure for everyone who is voting.
One thing they want to remind everyone of, is that if you have questions about voting, or if you need accommodations, don't be afraid to ask.
Voting will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 7th. The last day to register for the November election is October 10th.
To register to vote, click here.