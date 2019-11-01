PADUCAH - Our clocks are setting back an hour Sunday, which means one less hour of daylight it starts getting dark outside. You could be caught in the dark walking to your car or down your street.
If someone were to confront you and try to hurt you, you could be in a potentially dangerous situation. Would you be prepared and know what to do?
Jason Hawkins is the owner of Three Rivers Martial Arts in Paducah, with more than 35 years of experience in jiu-jitsu. Hawkins says when you start to train your body to learn basic self-defense, and get used to certain movements, you’ll understand what it feels like to be pinned against a wall or floor, or choked with two hands.
He says your body and mind will develop a stronger sense of instinct and awareness when you are walking alone outside in that dark parking lot, and you'll be able to sense if something isn’t right, quicker.
Hawkins says establishing your base is one of the most important things you can do in a potentially dangerous situation. You need to make sure that your feet are steady to the ground so you don't fall over.
The three moves we show you in this demonstration:
- Defend upper body attack
- Defend wall pin
- Defend rear choke
Establishing your base in all three of these defense moves is essential.
There are some things you can have in your pocket or key chain to defend yourself – like pepper spray or a sounding alarm to defend yourself in a potentially dangerous situation.
Three Rivers Martial Arts is Kentucky’s only Royce Gracie jiu-jitsu network, one of eight worldwide Machida karate locations, and certified under the Inosanto Academy of Martial Arts.
To read more about Three Rivers Martial Arts, click here.