ASSOCIATED PRESS — The largest Presbyterian denomination in the U.S. plans to shed its investments from five fossil-fuel corporations.
The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) voted overwhelmingly for a resolution targeting Chevron, ExxonMobil, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy for divestment.
Presbyterian officials have in recent years sought to persuade several fossil fuel companies to take steps to reduce greenhouse gases.
The resolution said these efforts did not produce enough substantial change by the five corporations now targeted for divestment.
Several other faith-based groups have divested from some or all fossil-fuel companies.
More details: https://bit.ly/3P79qa8