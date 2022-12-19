PADUCAH — The Paducah Head Start Preschool construction project will cause a section of Otis Dinning Drive to close for an extended period of time, beginning on Dec. 21.
According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the closure will extend from Washington to Polk streets and is expected to last for the entirety of the second semester.
Parking spaces adjacent to PTHS and Dinning gym will not be accessible during that time, officials explain.
According to the release, the following areas will have to be accessed from Jackson Street:
- Dinning Gym back parking lot
- Paducah Tilghman High School bus loop
- Chad Gamble tennis courts