PADUCAH — West Kentucky school districts in the COVID-19 red zone are reconsidering mask policies. McCracken, Livingston, Graves and Fulton counties are currently in the red zone on the state’s incidence rate map, which indicates that transmission of the virus is high.
Paducah Head Start Preschool started mandating masks Tuesday, but for a different reason.
Paducah Head Start is fully funded by the federal government, so its mask mandate comes from the federal level. The preschool looked a little different Tuesday. A sign alerting people about the mask mandate was on the front door, and masks were available on a table inside for students a staff.
Head Start Director Kristy Lewis said that’s all new for them.
"McCracken County and Paducah city have been able to not wear a mask here most recently. But this new interim rule-making made it mandatory today for us to start wearing masks," said Lewis.
Crittenden County was in the red zone up until Tuesday. When the county is in the red zone, masks are required for students in staff. But when it's in the orange zone, which indicates substantial transmission of the virus, masks are only required when students are moving.
In a statement, Crittenden County School District spokeswoman Tiffany Blazina said: "Over the past week, we have seen our county, like many surround counties, primarily in the ‘red.’ For the past couple of days we have been trending downward."
Paducah Head Start and Crittenden County Schools have the same goal in mind: keeping students healthy while they learn in person. For now, that means wearing masks.
"I'll do whatever it takes for our community to be healthy and safe," said Lewis.
Leaders with Paducah Public Schools meet every Friday to discuss the district’s mask policy for the following week. Many school districts base their mask policies on the incidence rate map. Because that changes frequently, so do mask mandates.
The interim rule for Head Start facilities includes a few exceptions. Click here to read the new rule from the Children and Families Administration, which also requires Head Start staff and contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19.