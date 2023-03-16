Advocates say transgender people often struggle with discrimination and harassment, which can lead to mental health issues like anxiety and depression. But now, new programs are helping people in transition communicate in a way that is comfortable and gender-affirming.
Seanna grew up in rural West Virginia — a small town where she buried her true feelings about her gender for years.
“I've been a fish out of water my entire life," she explained to reporter Martie Salt.
Five years ago, she lost a close friend and was hospitalized for depression.
"That was when, that was the first time that I had admitted to anyone that I was trans. This is why I've never felt, you know, connected to the male experience. This is why like when someone calls me sir, I've always cringed inside,” she said.
Two years ago, during Covid isolation, Seanna started medically transitioning from male to female, starting with hormones. But she still wasn't happy with how she sounded. That's when she sought out gender-affirming voice coaching.
Anna Lichtenstein is a speech therapist at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. She says most of the patients they see can achieve their goals — or at least get close to them — with voice therapy alone, something she says is significantly less invasive than surgery.
Lichtenstein works with patients on pitch, resonance, speech patterns and breathing. Men and women approach each differently. Then, they practice sentences and conversation.
Lichtenstein says the majority of her patients are trans women, and the hormones taken during medical transition — like estrogen and progesterone — have no impact on the vocal tract.
She also works with non-binary and a-gender people who want a more androgynous sound when they communicate.
Lichtenstein usually suggests patients see her for an hour every week, for a minimum of ten weeks — and patients are encouraged to do vocal exercises at home every day.
For those who can't find a suitable local speech therapist, there are several online services that offer virtual voice therapy sessions, specifically for transgender people.