COPD, pneumonia, and lung cancer are all serious lung diseases that can drastically impact a person's quality of life — and sometimes can even be fatal. However, early intervention can make a difference when it comes to treatment and outcomes.
Symptoms
To ensure your lungs are healthy, watch out for warning signs such as:
- Long lasting chest pains
- Overwhelming mucus
- Wheezing
- Constant coughing
- Exhaustion/burnout
- Swelling in the legs
- Trouble breathing
- Coughing blood
- Blue fingernails
- Vocal change
- Shoulder pains
- Weight loss.
A cough for a few weeks after having the flu or bronchitis is nothing to sneeze at. But a chronic cough that persists for much longer can signal something more serious like mesothelioma cancer, which is caused by asbestos exposure.
Smoking has long been associated with lung cancer.
But Washington University School of Medicine Oncologist Siddhartha Devarakonda says “the biggest risk factor, it turns out, for getting lung cancer is having lungs.”
A good number of people who have never smoked can get lung cancers.
Blue fingernails can be a sign of cyanosis — a condition in which there isn't enough oxygen circulating throughout the blood.
Swelling in your legs can be a sign of a blood clot that can travel to your lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism.
Issues with memory and concentration, morning headaches, and constantly feeling tired can all be symptoms of sleep apnea — a disease in where sleep is interrupted when a person’s breathing stops.
Another sign to be on the lookout for is a changing voice.
Paradoxical vocal cord dysfunction can make your voice softer when your lungs are not able to strongly exhale due to lack of strength or air.
Keeping your lungs healthy
For the most part, we don't need to think about our lungs, because breathing is automatic. It's often not until we notice a problem that we begin to prioritize lung health.
The American Lung Association says keeping your lungs healthy can help reduce your risk for lung disease.
They recommend taking the following precautions:
Don't Smoke: According to the ALA, Cigarette smoking is one of the main causes of lung complications because cigarette smoke narrows air passages and makes breathing harder.
Avoid exposure: Limiting your exposure to indoor air pollution can be beneficial in ensuring your lung health, the ALA says.
Secondhand smoke and work environment chemicals can damage or worsen lung issues.
Outdoor air quality is important too. To avoid outdoor pollutants, the ALA recommends avoiding exercise on bad air days, avoiding exercise in high traffic areas, and refraining from burning wood or trash.
Click here for air quality conditions in your area.
Check Ups: Regularly receiving doctor check ups — even when you feel well — will also help disease prevention and ensure healthier lungs, the ALA explains.
To prevent respiratory infections between check-ups, wash your hands regularly; avoid crowded places during flu seasons; keep up to date on vaccinations; and stay home if you become sick.
Eat well: According to the ALA, a healthy diet has been strongly correlated with lung health.
For some people, eating a diet with less unhealthy carbohydrates helps them breathe easier.
Drinking a lot of water helps keep mucus under control as it flushes out and it keeps it thin for removal.
Limiting sodium will help with swelling and keeping blood pressure under control.