PADUCAH — The night of Dec. 10, 2021, our weather authority team was live on air and online, tracking the storms and keeping people informed.
Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson looked back on that night during a presentation at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah.
Among those who attended the event were people who had connections to the storm.
Wayne Ryan Jr. remembers the tornado. He was watching the weather team on WPSD Local 6.
"I was up watching all of this, like I say, this knew we were safe in Ledbetter," said Ryan.
In the aftermath, Ryan's family friend was at her home in Mayfield, trapped because of the debris.
He went to help her.
"Went over there to try to get her out that night," said Ryan. "Luckily, somebody else had got to her and got her out, and we went back to salvage what we could. It's really wild."
The presentation Trent gave at the library Thursday night helped give context to Ryan's experience that night.
Attendees like Ryan better understood the decisions made by the weather team.
"We want to use these weather authority alerts in a way that when we issue one, it's meaningful," said Okerson.
For Ryan, the presentation gave insight. It helped shine a light on that night when he helped his family friend.
"We were there that night right after it happened trying to get to her," said Ryan. "I mean, we were going through trees, under trees, just, just wild, just different."
Saturday, Local 6 will air a one-hour special on the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
We'll look at where recovery efforts stand and what's next for these communities. You can watch it starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
To watch Trent’s presentation from Thursday, click here.