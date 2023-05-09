President Joe Biden has approved Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's request for a disaster declaration for Caldwell County and 21 other Kentucky counties affected by severe storms from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20.
Beshear's office says the approval means federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and some private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairs to or replacements of facilities damaged by severe storms.
In addition to Caldwell County, other counties included in Biden's disaster declaration are Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe.
Those counties were impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides. Beshear declared a state of emergency related to those storms on Feb. 24.
Beshear's office says federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation efforts for the entire state of Kentucky.
The governor's office says additional designations may be added later if further damage assessments show those designations need to be requested.
“Once again, the commonwealth was in the path of severe weather, and like every time before we saw neighbors helping neighbors, and we again thank the federal government for providing much-needed aid to help us recover and rebuild,” Beshear said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
