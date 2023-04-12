President Joe Biden on Monday approved Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's request for a disaster declaration regarding storms that swept through the state on March 3 and March 4.
Biden's office says federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and some private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, repairs and replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides in dozens of counties.
That includes the Local 6 counties of:
- Caldwell
- Calloway
- Carlisle
- Crittenden
- Graves
- Hickman
- Livingston
- Lyon
- Marshall
- McCracken
- Trigg
As well as the counties of:
- Adair
- Allen Anderson
- Barren
- Bourbon
- Breckenridge
- Bullitt
- Butler
- Casey
- Christian
- Clark
- Clay
- Cumberland
- Daviess
- Edmonson
- Estill
- Floyd
- Franklin
- Gallatin
- Garrard
- Grant
- Grayson
- Green
- Hancock
- Hardin
- Harrison
- Hart
- Henry
- Hopkins
- Jackson
- Jessamine
- Johnson
- LaRue
- Laurel
- Lee
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Madison
- Marion
- Martin
- McLean
- Meade
- Menifee
- Metcalfe
- Monroe
- Muhlenberg
- Nelson
- Nicholas
- Ohio
- Owen
- Owsley
- Powell
- Robertson
- Rockcastle
- Simpson
- Spencer
- Taylor
- Todd
- Trimble
- Union
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Whitley
- Wolfe
Biden's office says federal funding for hazard mitigation measures is also available on a cost-sharing basis for the entire state.
Myra M. Shird with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas, Biden's office says.
In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Wednesday said all the storm damage in the 76 counties has been verified by the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency and validated by the FEMA to confirm eligibility. More counties are still going through the verification process. The governor's office says those counties may be added to the federal disaster declaration once the damage is assessed and eligibility is determined.
“We thank the President and the federal government for once again coming to the aid of our commonwealth in the wake of severe weather,” Beshear said in a statement.
Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky on March 3 because of the severe storms in the forecast. The storms claimed five lives in Kentucky.
