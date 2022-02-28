FRANKFORT, KY — President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky to help areas affected by server storms from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon.
This disaster declaration does not include individual assistance, but it does provide funding for the state, eligible local governments and some private nonprofits for emergency work and damage repairs related to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides in the counties of Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike and Taylor.
Beshear's office says federal money is also available for hazard mitigations for the entire state of Kentucky.
The funding is available on a cost-sharing basis.
The president approved the disaster declaration on Sunday.
Click here to read a news release from the president's office regarding the disaster declaration.