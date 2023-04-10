WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Biden issued a statement on Monday urging Republicans to take action on gun law reforms in the wake of a Louisville, Kentucky mass-shooting that killed four and injured eight others Monday morning.

The shooting happened Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. in Louisville's Old National Bank, which is near the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium.

The suspected shooter, thought to be a previous employee at the bank, died — as did at least four other people on-scene.

Eight people were injured — two of them, including an LMPD officer, were in critical condition.

"Once again, our nation is in mourning after a senseless act of gun violence," Biden begins in his statement.

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the tragic shooting in Louisville, and for the survivors who will carry grief and trauma for the rest of their lives."

Biden goes on to urge Republicans to pass legislation requiring safe storage of firearms, requiring background checks for all gun sales, and eliminating gun manufacturers' immunity from liability.

"We can and must do these things now," he stated.

"A strong majority of Americans want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms. Instead, from Florida to North Carolina to the U.S. House of Representatives, we’ve watched Republican officials double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe. It’s unconscionable, it’s reckless, and too many Americans are paying with their lives," Biden asserted in his statement.

The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders released a similar statement just an hour earlier.

"We mourn for the victims who were senselessly killed or wounded and pray for them and their loved ones," they said. "We should not have to live like this – living in fear and in a time where legislative inaction regarding gun violence has become the law of the land. We must demand more," they said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on his Twitter he and his wife were devastated by the shooting, and thanked the Louisville Metro Police Department officers for their response.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement as well, saying he and his wife were praying for those who were injured and killed, and expressing gratitude toward law enforcement officials.

The shooting came exactly two weeks after six people — including three young children — were killed in a mass-shooting at The Covenant School — a small, Catholic private school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Covenant school shooting sparked a nationwide student walkout and calls for gun-reform.