Trump and Melania

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look on as the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform during a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Baltimore, on May 25, 2020.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning he and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19. 

This after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time in close proximity to him this week. 

Melania posted this on her twitter account, saying she and the president are feeling good. 

President Trump's White House doctor issued a statement saying Trump will continue carrying out his duties "without disruption" after becoming infected. Dr. Sean Conley says the president and first lady Melania "are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence." 

Donald's daughter, Ivanka Trump, sent her prayers to her father Friday morning via Twitter saying, "the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country."

Vice President Mike Pence says he and his wife, Karen, are sending their "love and prayers" to the president and Melania. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Pence had been tested after Trumps' and Hicks' diagnoses.

 The White House says Pence has tested negative and 'remains in good health.'Spokesman Devin O’Malley confirms Pence is tested every day for the virus.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.

Biden later tweeted that he and Jill have both tested negative for the coronavirus. 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that the entire country stands with the president and first lady. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday. 

He says it is the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested and the last time he was with President Trump was on Sept. 15, at the White House, for the signing of normalization agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. 

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted Friday morning he was happy to hear Trump and Melania are feeling well.

U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris says she and her husband, Doug, are keeping the president and first lady in their thoughts and wishing for a full and speedy recovery. 

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tweeted his get well soon wishes to the president. 

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted as he woke up reminding Kentuckians the virus is real and can impact anyone. 

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson say he and his wife, Teresa, join Missouri and the nation in wishing the president and Melania well wishes. 

Both Gov. Parson and Teresa tested positive for the virus  last week.

Former U.S. Presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard say she and her husband, Abraham, send their best wishes to not only the president and first lady, but to their children as well. 

Former Democratic Presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg also tweeted the president for a speedy recovery. 

Leaders in other countries are also extending their well wishes to the president and his wife. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also extending wishes of a speedy recovery to Trump and Melania, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday. The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retweeted the president and said he and his wife, Sara, "wish our friends a full and speedy recovery."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent his well wishes from Twitter. 

This is a breaking news article and is updated when new reactions are available. 

