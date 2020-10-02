President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning he and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
This after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time in close proximity to him this week.
Melania posted this on her twitter account, saying she and the president are feeling good.
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
President Trump's White House doctor issued a statement saying Trump will continue carrying out his duties "without disruption" after becoming infected. Dr. Sean Conley says the president and first lady Melania "are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."
Donald's daughter, Ivanka Trump, sent her prayers to her father Friday morning via Twitter saying, "the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country."
Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2020
As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country.
Vice President Mike Pence says he and his wife, Karen, are sending their "love and prayers" to the president and Melania. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Pence had been tested after Trumps' and Hicks' diagnoses.
Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020
The White House says Pence has tested negative and 'remains in good health.'Spokesman Devin O’Malley confirms Pence is tested every day for the virus.
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.
Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
Biden later tweeted that he and Jill have both tested negative for the coronavirus.
I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that the entire country stands with the president and first lady.
The strength of the entire country is with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 2, 2020
America stands united.
Our country stands strong.
Your President will continue to put the People first!
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.
He says it is the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested and the last time he was with President Trump was on Sept. 15, at the White House, for the signing of normalization agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted Friday morning he was happy to hear Trump and Melania are feeling well.
Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020
U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris says she and her husband, Doug, are keeping the president and first lady in their thoughts and wishing for a full and speedy recovery.
Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tweeted his get well soon wishes to the president.
Get well soon and stay strong! @KelleyAshbyPaul and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/dRHSRlTlSW— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 2, 2020
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted as he woke up reminding Kentuckians the virus is real and can impact anyone.
Waking up to the news the President & First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is real and can impact anyone. Wear your mask, social distance and follow the guidelines. To the President, First Lady & everyone facing this virus - we hope for a quick recovery. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 2, 2020
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson say he and his wife, Teresa, join Missouri and the nation in wishing the president and Melania well wishes.
Teresa and I join Missourians and the nation in wishing President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania well as they navigate COVID-19 recovery.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 2, 2020
Our prayers are with them always.
Both Gov. Parson and Teresa tested positive for the virus last week.
Former U.S. Presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard say she and her husband, Abraham, send their best wishes to not only the president and first lady, but to their children as well.
My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS and praying for their speedy recovery. We also send our best wishes to Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron during this difficult time. #TrumpHasCovid— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 2, 2020
Former Democratic Presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg also tweeted the president for a speedy recovery.
Wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2020
Leaders in other countries are also extending their well wishes to the president and his wife.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also extending wishes of a speedy recovery to Trump and Melania, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday. The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retweeted the president and said he and his wife, Sara, "wish our friends a full and speedy recovery."
Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/UcxQpsxBLE— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 2, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent his well wishes from Twitter.
My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020
This is a breaking news article and is updated when new reactions are available.