WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is holding his first official news conference since taking office.
Now 65 days into his presidency — he's setting a record as the only president in the last century to not hold a news conference before now.
Major topics expected to be covered include COVID-19 and immigration at the southern border. But gang violence, drug trafficking, gun control, and natural disasters are also expected to be brought up.
