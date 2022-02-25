KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops are storming toward Ukraine’s capital. Explosions reverberated through the city early Saturday and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future.
He vowed to stay, saying “The fight is here.”
Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools.
There also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which U.S. officials have described as Putin’s ultimate objective.
The assault represented Russian President Vladimir Putin’s boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
