Weather Alert

...WATCH FOR LOCALLY HEAVY DOWNPOURS THIS MORNING... TRAVELERS ACROSS THE QUAD STATE REGION WILL LIKELY EXPERIENCE LOCALLY HEAVY DOWNPOURS THIS MORNING. THESE DOWNPOURS WILL COVER ROADWAYS AND MAY CAUSE HYDROPLANING OF VEHICLES THAT ARE TRAVELING TOO FAST FOR THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. IN ADDITION, RAIN AND FOG MAY LOWER VISIBILITIES OF THE ROAD AHEAD, IMPAIRING YOUR ABILITY TO SEE OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING THIS MORNING AND DRIVE ACCORDING TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION AND LEAVE ENOUGH ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD. SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AND MOVE ACROSS THE QUAD STATE REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT. SOME AREAS MAY RECEIVE EXCESSIVE RAINFALL THAT MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND PONDING ON ROADWAYS.