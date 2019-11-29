BAGRAM AIR FIELD, Afghanistan (AP) — President Donald Trump is back in the United States after his Thanksgiving Day visit to Afghanistan.
Air Force One landed in Florida, where the president is spending the holiday weekend.
Trump took off early Friday from Bagram Air Field after several hours with U.S. troops and a brief meeting with Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani.
Trump said the U.S. and the Taliban have been engaged in peace talks and he thinks the Taliban want to make a deal that would end America’s longest war.