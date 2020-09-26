WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, to serve on the Supreme Court.
The president announce his choice to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 4 p.m. Central Time from the White House Rose Garden.
Barrett has been a judge since 2017, when Trump nominated her to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Before that, she taught for 15 years at Notre Dame Law School, where she previously earned her law degree.
At age 48 Barrett would be the youngest justice on the high court.
Making the nomination official, Trump introduced Coney Barrett as “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement during the nomination announcement, saying the Senate will vote on the nomination "in the weeks ahead."
"President Trump could not have made a better decision. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States," McConnell writes.
The Senate majority writes that he looks forward to meeting with her next week, and "will carefully study her record and credentials."
"As I have stated, this nomination will receive a vote on the Senate floor in the weeks ahead, following the work of the Judiciary Committee supervised by Chairman Graham," McConnell writes. "The Court, the Senate, and the American people — not to mention the nominee and her family — deserve a fair process that is focused on Judge Barrett’s qualifications. I hope all 100 Senators will treat this serious process with the dignity and respect it should command."