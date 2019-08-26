BIARRITZ, France (AP) - President Donald Trump says U.S. talks with the Taliban are on "no timeline" for reaching a resolution to the nearly 18-year-old war, which has claimed more than 2,400 Americans.
Trump told reporters Monday at the Group of Seven summit in France that the U.S. is talking with the Taliban, the Afghan government and others, but is in "no rush" and has "no timeline" for the discussions.
The U.S. and the Taliban appear to be closing in on an agreement under which U.S. forces would withdraw in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not become a haven for other terrorist groups.
The U.S. is trying to get the Taliban to agree to stop fighting and sit down with the Kabul government, but violence has continued with large attacks in the capital.