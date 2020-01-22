DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — President Donald Trump says U.S. economic growth is the buzz at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but reporters are focused on the impeachment trial underway back in Washington.
Trump held a news conference Wednesday before leaving the gathering of top business and political leaders where he rattled off a long list of positive economic statistics, and then took questions about his impeachment.
He says he’ll leave it to the Senate as to whether there will be witnesses called during his impeachment trial.
Trump says in the run-up to the trial, the Democrats talked about the “tremendous case” they had, but “they don’t have a case.”
He again called the impeachment a “hoax” and a “witch hunt” that started right after he was elected.