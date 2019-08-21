LOUISVILLE, KY — President Donald Trump said during a visit to Louisville Wednesday that he will be back to campaign for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Gov. Matt Bevin.

Trump addressed an audience of more than 2,500 veterans at the AMVETS 75th annual national convention. During his speech, the president praised McConnell, calling him "a true fighter for our veterans and for Kentucky."

"He's worked tirelessly to enact massive tax cuts, record defense spending and crucial VA reform that I was just talking about," said Trump.

Trump also voiced his support for Bevin.

"A man who has really done a great job. I don't know if he's appreciated. Sometimes it doesn't work out that way. But he has done an incredible job," Trump said. "And your state is doing phenomenal business, and I want to take all of the credit. But I can't, because I have to give him a lot too, because he has been a truly great governor — Matt Bevin. Thank you, Matt. And you know, Kentucky has record numbers right now. It's the best year they've ever had in just about every category."

Bevin is running for reelection this November against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. McConnell is running for reelection in 2020.

"I'll be here campaigning for Mitch, and I'll be campaigning for Matt, and we're going to get them both back in," Trump told the audience.

During the AMVETS convention, the president also announced he will sign a memorandum ordering the Department of Education to "eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled."

"Nobody can complain about that, right? Nobody can complain about that," said Trump. "The debt of these disabled veterans will be entirely erased. It will be gone. Sleep well tonight. All together, this actually will wipe out an average of $30,000 in debt owed by more than 25,000 eligible veterans who have made immense sacrifices — the ultimate sacrifice in many, many ways — for our nation."

Trump signed the order immediately after his speech.

In addition, the president talked about several other issues affecting veterans, such as cutting wait times to get health care, reducing opioid prescriptions, and preventing veteran suicides. Trump said his administration has reduced the number of unemployed veterans by 37%.

The president also said during his speech that the military is stronger than it was two-and-a-half years ago, with the U.S. spending $738 billion on the Armed Forces this year. Trump said the U.S. is a peace-loving nation, but will never hesitate to defend itself when threatened.

AMVETS, which stands for American Veterans, is the country's most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, according to its website. AMVETS says it represents the interests of 20 million veterans.

During Wednesday's speech, Trump called AMVETS posts across the nation "pillars of pride in the community."

You can find out more information about this story and others by following Chris Yu on Facebook and Twitter.