(CNN) — In a widely expected result, President Donald Trump won the Republican Iowa caucuses on Monday.
Republican voters in Iowa had three choices on their ballots: Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh from Illinois a conservative radio host.
But neither Weld nor Walsh generated enthusiasm among Iowa Republicans for their candidacy, a stark contrast to the support Trump has gotten from folks there.
Not only that, he got a big boost early in the day with 80 presidential campaign surrogates, including his sons, senior administration officials and Republican members of Congress who made the trip to Iowa to rally support in the hours before the caucuses.
Meanwhile, the the Democratic caucuses are experiencing delays. The Iowa Democratic Party says it is experiencing a delay in reporting results from the first-in-the nation caucuses because of unspecified "quality checks."