CALVERT CITY, KY — The fourth annual Preston Cope Classic Wiffle Ball Tournament will be held Saturday at the Calvert City Ball Park.
The annual tournament is held in memory of Preston Cope, whose life was taken at just 15 years old during the shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018. All proceeds from the event go to the Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship Fund.
"This year is our biggest group of teams since we have been doing this. Expecting a huge turnout!" Preston's father, Brian Cope, tells Local 6.
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. The fundraiser will also include a silent auction with signed Murray State University men's and women's basketball memorabilia and more. Check out the flyers below to see the items up for auction.
For more information about the fundraiser and tournament, visit playlikepreston.com or call 270-339-8990.