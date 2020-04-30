MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The family of Preston Cope, one of the two teens killed in the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, has released a statement on Gabriel Parker's guilty plea.
On Tuesday, Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.
This is what Preston's family had to say on the guilty plea:
The parents of Bailey Holt, the other teen killed in the shooting, and Parker's mother also released statements. You can read those by clicking here.
Parker could face a sentence of life in prison. He would be eligible for parole in 20 years. Sentencing is set for June 12.