BENTON, KY — Marshall County High School is hosting a ceremony Friday afternoon to rename their baseball field after fallen student, Preston Cope.
Cope fell in love with baseball at a young age and was an enthusiastic player on the Marshall County baseball team, the Marshall County Marshals. MCHS will honor his legacy by renaming the field he loved so much "Preston Cope Field."
From now on, a quick glance at the scoreboard or wall will be enough to inspire the Marshals to 'Play like Preston."
The ceremony is taking place at the Baseball Complex at Marshall County High School, Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Representatives from Community Financial Services Bank, the Marshall County School District, and Preston Cope's family will all be in attendance.