BENTON, KY -- The death of a child is always heartbreaking, especially when it's preventable.
This week, a two-month-old died in a hot car in Lexington.
This is the second death of its kind since January in Kentucky and the 38th this year in the nation.
Chad Timmons is a sales manager for the Country Chevrolet in Benton. He helps all kinds of people looking for new cars, including busy parents.
When they come in, he likes to show them vehicles with the rear seat reminder system.
"Everybody's so busy nowadays that hopefully it will save lives," said Timmons.
Reports of children dying after being left in hot cars are a problem.
A problem that brings one question to light: how did anyone forget that a child was in the backseat?
With 53 kids dying nationwide in 2018, it seems to be happening more.
Timmons said the feature was introduced two years ago to help with the issue.
"We adopted it in 17 with a lot of our vehicles, 18 put some more vehicles into it," said Timmons. "And now in 19 just about every one of our GM vehicles has that available."
When the back door of the vehicle is open, it turns on the system.
Timmons said regardless of what is put back there, the system will think it is a person.
"Get in the vehicle to drive down the road then you finally do stop your vehicle and turn it off," said Timmons.
"It's going to give you five chimes and tell you rear seat reminder look in rear seat."
In addition to special features, kidsandcars.org says there are a couple of tips to help prevent tragedies like this from happening.
- You can put something important like a cell phone or purse in the backseat, something that you never leave your vehicle without.
- You could also ask your daycare to call if your child is more than ten minutes late.
- Also, using the look before you lock method, making a mental note to double check the back seat before you leave your car.
Technology, special car features, and other steps are available to you.
If you see a child in a vehicle that is not responsive or in pain immediately call 911. Then you should get the child out of the car and spray them with cool water.