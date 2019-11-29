PADUCAH — While many of you are taking advantage of sales Friday, there are others trying to take advantage of you. The holiday season is a prime time for shoplifting and other forms of theft.
Whether you are a sales associate ringing items up or a customer moseying through the mall, anyone is a potential target for theft.
Abbygale Hawes is a sales associate at Rue 21 at the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
"We have people in like all corners of the store, making sure people keep an eye on everything," said Hawes.
She said her team is doing everything to stay on top of shoplifting, but as she works she tells shoppers to be alert.
"Always have your bag closed. Don't have it open to where someone can easily grab it, and don't have it behind you. Have it in front of you," said Hawes.
Kentucky State Police Detective Cory Hamby shared similar advice.
"Take common sense measures, like keeping your bags close to you," Hamby said.
He taking those precautions doesn't just end at the door. "If you put things in your vehicle, lock your doors, cover them up, so it's not obvious. People can't just look in the window and see them," said Hamby.
You cannot ensure people will not steal from you, but do not make it easy for them. If you are taking your kids shopping, experts suggest that you always stay within arm's reach of your child. They say to keep your child occupied, because a bored child is more likely to wander off when you are distracted.
Be sure to give your child your cell phone number on a piece of paper, and have them put it in their pocket in case they get lost.
If your child does wander off, try to remain calm. Alert store personnel and mall security who can help you find them.