CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Three COVID-19 cases that were classified as "presumptive positive" test results in Christian County, Kentucky, have been confirmed by the FDA, county health officials say.
The Christian County Health Department on Wednesday said the county had three presumptive positive cases. Health department spokeswoman Amanda Sweeney explained that those cases were people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, but the lab that performed the tests has not yet been verified by the state of Kentucky.
Thursday, Sweeney provided an update that those tests have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, meaning those cases are now considered to be "confirmed" cases. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to five.
"As always, we would like to remind community members to continue to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing with warm water and soap, and should you develop any symptoms including dry cough, shortness of breath, or fever, contact your local primary care provider," Sweeney wrote in Thursday's announcement.
As of Wednesday evening, 198 cases were confirmed in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to update the public on those numbers during his daily news briefing at 4 p.m. Central Time. To watch the governor's address, click here.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.