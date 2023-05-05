Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on Feb. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. With Tennessee's new law placing strict limits on drag shows temporarily on hold, organizers of the Midsouth Pride festival in Memphis have booked more than 50 drag entertainers, a record number for June's long-running event. (John Amis/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign, File)