MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The time to register to vote ahead of Kentucky primaries has ended, and the time to find your precinct is now. That's what election officials in west Kentucky are saying ahead of the May 16 primary.
More than 58,000 people are registered to vote in McCracken County. That number is higher than last year, but not by much. The number of people requesting to vote early is down from years past. McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is not expecting a huge turnout in McCracken County or across the state for the primary.
Huskey said the county’s voter registration turnout is about the same as years past.
"We're seeing about average of what we normally do, but we have seen an increase in people switching their parties from one affiliation to the other," said Huskey.
McCracken County is trying to make the voting process easier. This year, if you show up to the wrong precinct, there's a quick solution.
"If you're at the wrong location and you have a smartphone, the poll worker can get your cellphone number and send you a text that will open up in Google or Apple Maps that will give you directions to correct polling place," Huskey said.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said early voting, especially Saturday voting, is a game changer.
"I strongly encourage voters to use early voting for a few reasons. One is I don't want to see it get repealed. We worked really hard to get it passed, and if the voters don't use it, I'm afraid county clerks will get rid of it because it's a lot of work for them," Adams said.
He said the change makes the voter experience better, and it will keep the lines short. Voting early also makes the lives of poll workers and the county clerks easier.
The McCracken County Clerk's Office will be closed for services other than voting on Election Day. Now is the time to figure out your voting location.
"If you don't know where you vote, call now to find out your location, because and you can still call on Election Day, but it's gonna’ be hard. It's harder to get through. It'll be easier to find your location now," said Huskey.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are 17 precincts in McCracken County and one voting center regardless of what precinct they live in.
Excused early voting is open now until Wednesday, May 10. Unexcused early voting will be open May 11 through May 13. You can vote on those days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McCracken County Clerk's Office at the courthouse.
To find your polling place, visit elect.ky.gov.