Thursday night, prime time coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off on NBC!
Tune in to Local 6 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for coverage of freestyle skiing and figure skating events. And be sure to stick with us for local news coverage staring at 11 p.m.!
Tonight's events are:
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m.
7:55 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s Moguls Qualifying
7:55 p.m.
9:15 p.m.
Figure Skating
Team Event – Men’s Short
LIVE
9:15 p.m.
9:45 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
Women’s Moguls Qualifying
9:45 p.m.
11 p.m.
Figure Skating
Team Event – Rhythm Dance
LIVE
If for some reason you can't tune in to Local 6 on air to watch Olympics coverage, click here to watch streaming coverage online.
The video above includes a preview clip of tonight's events!