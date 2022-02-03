Thursday night, prime time coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off on NBC! 

Tune in to Local 6 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for coverage of freestyle skiing and figure skating events. And be sure to stick with us for local news coverage staring at 11 p.m.! 

Tonight's events are:

Start

End

Sport

Description

Notes

7 p.m.

7:55 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Moguls Qualifying

 

7:55 p.m.

9:15 p.m. 

Figure Skating

Team Event – Men’s Short

LIVE

9:15 p.m. 

9:45 p.m. 

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s Moguls Qualifying

 

9:45 p.m.

11 p.m.

Figure Skating

Team Event – Rhythm Dance

LIVE

If for some reason you can't tune in to Local 6 on air to watch Olympics coverage, click here to watch streaming coverage online. 

The video above includes a preview clip of tonight's events! 