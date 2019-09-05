MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A former McCracken County High School student was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Princekumar Joshi entered an Alford plea earlier this year for having inappropriate sexual contact and illegal sexual images of a underage McCracken County High School student.
He was sentenced to two years in prison on a tampering with evidence charge and 180 for the sexual misconduct charge.
Both sentences will be served concurrently.
The judge also said the Joshi cannot have direct or indirect contact with the victim.