PADUCAH — A former McCracken County High School student will serve time behind bars after he was convicted of sexual misconduct against an underage girl, even though he asked the judge for a second chance during his sentencing hearing.

Thursday morning, Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach sentenced 19-year-old Princekumar Joshi to serve two years for a tampering with evidence charge and 180 days for a sexual misconduct charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning he'll be behind bars for two years total. Kaltenbach also ordered Joshi to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

Investigators said in February, when Joshi was an 18-year-old student at McCracken County High School, he forced an underage female student to engage in a sex act while he recorded it on his phone. The incident happened at Joshi's home, according to the complaint document. Investigators said he later deleted the videos.

Joshi's attorney said the girl was 17 years old.

In June, Joshi entered an Alford plea for both charges. On Thursday, he apologized for what he did and made his case for a light sentence.

"I'm a full-time student at WKCTC right now, and I wish to be able to continue my education. No matter how long this hold would be, that would be very detrimental to my education," Joshi told the judge. "I just wish for a second chance and to be able to go forth and do better. I don't think you will ever see me in this courtroom (again)."

Joshi's attorney had filed a motion for probation, arguing that Joshi had no prior criminal history and has substantial support from his family, the education community, the religious community, and the community at large.

But instead, Kaltenbach ordered Joshi to serve time behind bars, noting that Joshi had only spent one day in jail prior to his sentencing.

"I think it sends just the wrong message if someone engaged in sexual misconduct and serves one day," said Kaltenbach. "I think that the purpose of the criminal justice system is to both punish, rehabilitate, but also to send a message to others that if you engage in this type of conduct, there is a penalty to be paid for it. And I don't think that one day is an appropriate penalty."

After he was sentenced, Joshi hugged his sister before being handcuffed. Once the other court cases were finished, Joshi was escorted to the McCracken County Jail.

Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz said he believes the judge made the right decision.

"I hope it brings closure to the victim, and I hope that it enables other victims of similar cases to come forward," said Boaz.

Boaz said where Joshi serves his sentence will be up to the Department of Corrections. But, as a class D felon, he'll most likely serve his sentence in the McCracken County Jail as a state inmate, Boaz explained.

