PRINCETON, KY -- COVID-19 is affecting everyone, some more than others.
Hadleigh Springfield lives in Princeton, KY with her family. She turns 1-year-old next month.
She was born with a neurological disorder called Chiari Malformation.
It is causing fluid buildup in her brain, which is pushing down on her spinal cord. It is forcing the size of her head to grow and making it hard to swallow food.
There is not a cure, only treatments and surgeries to help.
Hadleigh's family is close. They are preparing for her big surgery.
Because of COVID-19, only one person can be with her.
It is hard but they are supporting each other in any way they can.
Jeanette Waynick is her great-grandmother. She loves her grandchildren and seeing what Hadleigh is going through, well, it hurts.
"It's hard on us but she don't even know what's going on, she don't even know what's going to happen," Waynick says.
Hadleigh likes to have fun, playing "Patty Cake" with her older sister, Natalie, and watching shows on her mother's phone.
If you saw her, you would not know she has already had one brain surgery and getting ready for another.
"And you know anything can happen, you just got to give it to God, and he'll take care of it."
Hadleigh was diagnosed at 3-months-old. Her mom Chancie Springfield was shocked.
"I had never really heard of it but when I looked at it, there's actually a lot more people than I thought would have it," says Springfield.
It causes different complications like swallowing food.
In her first year of life, her family has racked up expenses, taking several trips to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
They created a Facebook fundraiser--#HadleighStrong. Her surgery is scheduled at the end of May.
Because of the pandemic, only her mom can be in the room with her.
The rest of the family is sad, but they will be there one way or another.
"I told the daddy, I says well, we'll all be in our vehicles in the parking garage, because we're all going to be there for however way she needs us," says Waynick.
The family is gearing up for a major moment, with a baby that's already been through so much.
"She's a very, very tough baby, she just don't give up," says Waynick.
Hadleigh is still helping others despite everything, through this social group Tiny Superheroes.
"Any family that has a disability, big or small, it doesn't matter what the age is," says Waynick. "When Hadleigh had her first brain surgery, I saw this on Facebook, Tiny Superheroes, and they give you a cape. The cape is $15 and if you sponsor two children, they put their initials on it."
Hadleigh has already sponsored two children. If you would like to sponsor someone in Tiny Superheroes, visit their Facebook page.
To learn how you can help the Springfield family, click on the Family's Facebook Fundraiser.