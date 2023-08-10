PADUCAH — A Princeton, Kentucky, man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of federal charges related to methamphetamine trafficking.
The US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says 49-year-old Donald Ray Adams will serve that sentence followed by five years of supervised release after he was found guilty of possessing and distributing meth.
Prosecutors say Adams distributed 50 grams or more of meth on separate dates in March, June and August 2021 in Caldwell County. On Sept. 23, 2021, prosecutors say he was found to be in possession of more than 400 grams that he intended to distribute.
Because the charges Adams was convicted of are federal, he will not be eligible for parole.