CALDWELL COUNTY, KY – On Monday, a Princenton, Kentucky, man was arrested by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 following a murder investigation.
At 7:55 p.m. Monday, the KSP were requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department to investigate a shooting at 860 Coleman Crider Road.
KSP's preliminary investigation showed that Ursula Hamlet had been shot in her neck. Caldwell County Coroner, Dewayne Trafford, pronounced Hamlet dead at the scene.
During KSP's investigation it was discovered that Hamlet's boyfriend, 39-year-old Tommy Dunning had shot Hamlet during an altercation.
According to the KSP, Dunning was charged with Murder- domestic abuse and was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.